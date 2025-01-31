Controversy Surrounds Waqf (Amendment) Bill: Minority Rights Under Scrutiny

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, has sparked contention, with National Conference leader and J&K MLA Tanvir Sadiq voicing concerns over the exclusion of minority perspectives and the bill's implications on property management. In a critical response to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) report, Sadiq claimed that provisions for minority reservations were inadequately addressed. Expressing skepticism, he questioned the introduction of Waqf-by-User, indicating potential complications for over 400,000 properties.

Sadiq warned of the looming government control over these properties, stressing that current procedures might allow arbitrary decisions about which properties would be categorized as Waqf. Sadiq reiterated the need for inclusive minority representation in the bill.

Simultaneously, Congress MP Dr. Syed Naseer Hussain accused the JPC of biased conduct regarding the Waqf Bill, criticising its approach in handling amendments. Hussain highlighted the absence of a detailed clause-by-clause discussion prior to amendment proposals, which he argued would have facilitated a thorough review of the bill. His critique extended to the last-minute distribution of the comprehensive report, encompassing over 600 pages, which he deemed insufficient for an adequate analysis.

Dissent notes from several Opposition members, including Congress's Gaurav Gogoi and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, alongside others across various parties, signaled discontent with the procedural approach. The debated report and the revised bill were adopted by the JPC and presented to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on January 30, ahead of the upcoming Budget session in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)