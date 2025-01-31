Left Menu

Economic Concerns and Legislative Agendas Unveiled Ahead of Union Budget

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari expresses concerns over economic issues ahead of the Union Budget, calling for government action. Key parliamentary sessions commence with economic issues under scrutiny and various bills, including those on banking, railways, and maritime laws, set for discussion to enhance regulatory frameworks and operational efficiency.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a prelude to the much-anticipated Union Budget, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari has raised alarm over declining production, looming recession, and rampant inflation, urging the government to take decisive action for economic stability. He underscored the need for a sincere government response to safeguard public welfare in affected sectors.

The Parliament's budget session kicks off today with an address by President Droupadi Murmu to both Houses at 11 a.m., followed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's presentation of the Economic Survey. The survey, detailing current economic conditions, will be presented in the Lok Sabha at noon and the Rajya Sabha at 2 p.m.

The survey, orchestrated by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs, outlines economic indicators for 2024-25 and offers a forecast for the upcoming fiscal year. The session is poised to tackle a slew of critical bills, including the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill and the Railways (Amendment) Bill, aimed at bolstering sectoral efficiencies.

Among notable legislative proposals is the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, designed to enhance disaster response mechanisms nationwide. The Waqf-related amendments and bills addressing maritime laws are also on the agenda, intended to modernize regulatory frameworks.

The focal point remains the Finance Bill, 2025, integral to enacting budgetary measures and tax reforms set to be unveiled by Minister Sitharaman, marking a crucial phase in the nation's economic policy and legislative activities. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

