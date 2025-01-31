Avaada Group and Casale Partner to Build India's Largest Green Ammonia Plant

The Avaada Group has announced its strategic partnership with Casale to establish India's largest green ammonia production facility. Set in Gopalpur, Odisha, the plant boasts a daily production capacity of 1,500 tonnes, marking a significant step in India's clean energy journey.

Avaada's Chairman, Vineet Mittal, highlighted the company's dedication to a carbon-free future, utilizing Casale's cutting-edge ammonia technology. This collaboration will produce carbon-free ammonia using only renewable energy sources, contributing to India's ambitious net zero targets.

The Gopalpur plant will serve as a benchmark in sustainable industrial practices, replacing traditional fossil fuel-based methods. With this venture, Avaada and Casale reinforce India's leadership in the green energy revolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)