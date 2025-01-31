Left Menu

Avaada Group and Casale Partner to Build India's Largest Green Ammonia Plant

Avaada Group collaborates with Casale to build India's largest green ammonia plant in Gopalpur, Odisha, aiming to produce 1,500 tonnes per day. The plant, powered by renewable energy, reflects Avaada's commitment to decarbonization and innovation, enhancing India's green energy revolution and net zero goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 12:07 IST
The Avaada Group has announced its strategic partnership with Casale to establish India's largest green ammonia production facility. Set in Gopalpur, Odisha, the plant boasts a daily production capacity of 1,500 tonnes, marking a significant step in India's clean energy journey.

Avaada's Chairman, Vineet Mittal, highlighted the company's dedication to a carbon-free future, utilizing Casale's cutting-edge ammonia technology. This collaboration will produce carbon-free ammonia using only renewable energy sources, contributing to India's ambitious net zero targets.

The Gopalpur plant will serve as a benchmark in sustainable industrial practices, replacing traditional fossil fuel-based methods. With this venture, Avaada and Casale reinforce India's leadership in the green energy revolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

