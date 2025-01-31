Left Menu

NCP Criticizes BJP Ahead of Union Budget Presentation

NCP-SCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto criticizes the BJP for ignoring common people and serving elite interests ahead of the Union Budget. He calls for a budget that prioritizes ordinary citizens' welfare and critiques political statements by BJP leaders on Delhi's Arvind Kejriwal, emphasizing issues of corruption and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 12:31 IST
NCP Criticizes BJP Ahead of Union Budget Presentation
NCP-SCP spokesperson, Clyde Crasto (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NCP-SCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto has delivered a stern critique of the BJP-led government, accusing it of favoring the elite at the expense of ordinary citizens, as anticipation builds for the Union Budget set to be presented on Saturday. Highlighting past BJP budgets, Crasto remarked, "The BJP is known for its 'suit-boot ki sarkar' character, which presents budgets tailored for different social strata."

Crasto emphasized that the new budget should primarily benefit the common people, underscoring the necessity of prosperity and tangible benefits for them. "I hope tomorrow's budget is truly people-friendly because our duty is to serve the people of India," he stated. Additionally, he addressed recent political clashes, particularly addressing Devendra Fadnavis' comments on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Criticizing Fadnavis for his choice of language, Crasto noted, "As a senior BJP leader and now Chief Minister, Fadnavis should be more cautious with his words. His statements are unfitting for his esteemed position." He criticized the BJP for allegedly deceiving the public in Maharashtra and India. On Akhilesh Yadav's commentary regarding the Delhi elections, Crasto asserted, "Yadav's remarks suggest the discontent among Delhi's populace with the BJP, indicating his statements are well-researched."

Confronting corruption allegations against Arvind Kejriwal from BJP leader Amit Shah, Crasto responded decisively: "The BJP lacks standing to lecture on corruption. Many they once accused are now part of their party." He urged Amit Shah to focus on internal clean-up, insisting, "If Mr. Shah accuses someone of corruption, he should cleanse his party first, as it harbors these so-called corrupt figures, rewarding them with prestigious roles and ministerial positions." (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025