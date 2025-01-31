NCP Criticizes BJP Ahead of Union Budget Presentation

NCP-SCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto has delivered a stern critique of the BJP-led government, accusing it of favoring the elite at the expense of ordinary citizens, as anticipation builds for the Union Budget set to be presented on Saturday. Highlighting past BJP budgets, Crasto remarked, "The BJP is known for its 'suit-boot ki sarkar' character, which presents budgets tailored for different social strata."

Crasto emphasized that the new budget should primarily benefit the common people, underscoring the necessity of prosperity and tangible benefits for them. "I hope tomorrow's budget is truly people-friendly because our duty is to serve the people of India," he stated. Additionally, he addressed recent political clashes, particularly addressing Devendra Fadnavis' comments on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Criticizing Fadnavis for his choice of language, Crasto noted, "As a senior BJP leader and now Chief Minister, Fadnavis should be more cautious with his words. His statements are unfitting for his esteemed position." He criticized the BJP for allegedly deceiving the public in Maharashtra and India. On Akhilesh Yadav's commentary regarding the Delhi elections, Crasto asserted, "Yadav's remarks suggest the discontent among Delhi's populace with the BJP, indicating his statements are well-researched."

Confronting corruption allegations against Arvind Kejriwal from BJP leader Amit Shah, Crasto responded decisively: "The BJP lacks standing to lecture on corruption. Many they once accused are now part of their party." He urged Amit Shah to focus on internal clean-up, insisting, "If Mr. Shah accuses someone of corruption, he should cleanse his party first, as it harbors these so-called corrupt figures, rewarding them with prestigious roles and ministerial positions." (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)