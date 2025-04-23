Himachal Police Step Up Security After Deadly Pahalgam Attack

Following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives, Himachal Pradesh Police have intensified their security measures across the state, particularly in the Chamba and Kangra districts bordering Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the need for vigilance in the wake of the attack, describing it as the most lethal incident since the 2019 Pulwama strike. Security teams are on high alert, especially at the border with Jammu and Kashmir, which has been a focal point for potential threats.

With the attack condemned as a 'cowardly act', heightened surveillance is in place. Field units are tasked with increased patrols and monitoring in sensitive areas, including public spaces. Police have also focused on interstate borders, ensuring thorough vehicle checks and identity verifications to prevent further incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)