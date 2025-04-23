Tragic Stabbing Near Azadpur Sabzi Mandi: Hunt for Assailants Underway

In a tragic incident near Azadpur Sabzi Mandi in Northwest Delhi, two men lost their lives, and another was injured, following a stabbing after a minor altercation, police reported on Wednesday.

The victims have been identified as Kamal, a driver, and Amzad, while the injured individual, Abid, is receiving medical attention.

The perpetrators, who remain unidentified and on the run, are being pursued by authorities. Police have initiated a case based on Abid's statement and are scrutinizing CCTV footage for clues, with teams actively seeking to bring the suspects to justice. Meanwhile, post-mortem examinations for the deceased are being conducted, and bereaved families have been notified.

(With inputs from agencies.)