Tragic Stabbing Near Azadpur Sabzi Mandi: Hunt for Assailants Underway

Two men were killed and one injured in a stabbing incident near Azadpur Sabzi Mandi in Delhi. The suspects remain unidentified and at large. Police are investigating using CCTV footage. The victims have been identified as Kamal and Amzad, with Abid surviving but injured. A case has been initiated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic incident near Azadpur Sabzi Mandi in Northwest Delhi, two men lost their lives, and another was injured, following a stabbing after a minor altercation, police reported on Wednesday.

The victims have been identified as Kamal, a driver, and Amzad, while the injured individual, Abid, is receiving medical attention.

The perpetrators, who remain unidentified and on the run, are being pursued by authorities. Police have initiated a case based on Abid's statement and are scrutinizing CCTV footage for clues, with teams actively seeking to bring the suspects to justice. Meanwhile, post-mortem examinations for the deceased are being conducted, and bereaved families have been notified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

