Global Farewell: Thousands Gather to Honor Pope Francis at Vatican

Thousands gathered at St. Peter's Basilica to bid farewell to Pope Francis. His body, following a solemn procession, is lying in state, drawing pilgrims. Global leaders will attend his funeral. The conclave to select a successor is expected soon, with significant discussions anticipated among cardinals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:02 IST
St. Peter's Basilica saw a flood of mourners on Wednesday as thousands flocked to pay their final respects to Pope Francis, whose body is lying in state ahead of his funeral on Saturday. The pope, who passed away at 88, will lie in state until Friday evening.

His solemn procession to the basilica started earlier that day, marked by Latin hymns and a tolling bell. The late pontiff's openness and inclusive approach were fondly remembered by many, as world leaders prepared to attend his funeral.

With anticipation building for the upcoming conclave, speculation is already rife about Pope Francis' successor. Cardinals will soon gather to navigate the Church's path forward, balancing potential reforms against traditional values.

