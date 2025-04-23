Left Menu

Muzarabani's Marvel: Zimbabwe Triumphs in Sylhet Test

Blessing Muzarabani's exceptional nine-wicket performance led Zimbabwe to a thrilling victory over Bangladesh in the first Test match in Sylhet, marking their first Test win since March 2021. Zimbabwe now leads the two-match series 1-0 after chasing a target set by Bangladesh with three wickets in hand.

Zimbabwe completed a fine win over Bangladesh. (Photo: ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In an electrifying display of cricketing prowess, Zimbabwean pacer Blessing Muzarabani seized nine wickets, guiding his team to a remarkable three-wicket triumph over Bangladesh in the first Test of the series held in Sylhet. This victory marks Zimbabwe's first Test win since March 2021, pushing them to a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh posted 191 runs with significant contributions from Mominul Haque and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto. Zimbabwe responded robustly, with half-centuries from Brian Bennett and Sean Williams, ending their innings with a lead of 82 runs. Despite Bangladesh's fightback, they could only set a target of 174 runs for Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe chased down the target efficiently, thanks to a strong opening partnership between Brian Bennett and Ben Curran. Despite Mehidy Hasan Miraz's impressive bowling, Muzarabani's relentless performance, complemented by Wellington Masakadza's effective bowling, secured Zimbabwe's impressive win. Muzarabani was rightly named 'Player of the Match' for his outstanding contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

