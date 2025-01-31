Left Menu

Empowering India: Women-Led Development Initiatives Shine

President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the Indian government's commitment to women-led development during a parliamentary session. Key initiatives discussed included financial and social empowerment strategies, women's political representation, technological advancement, and expanding roles in national security and sports. The session applauded the ongoing achievements of Indian women across sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 12:54 IST
President Droupadi Murmu reaffirmed the government's dedication to women-led development during her address to Parliament on Friday. She emphasized pivotal initiatives that empower women across India.

During the joint session, Murmu detailed the successes of the National Rural Livelihood Mission, which supports women's financial independence through self-help groups. Noteworthy highlights included substantial financial aid enhancing women's economic roles and the influential 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' for increased female political representation.

Murmu praised the Lakhpati Didi initiative for fostering entrepreneurism among women and lauded efforts in financial inclusion through campaigns like Bima Sakhi. Emphasizing technological empowerment, she showcased the Drone Didi Yojana, and celebrated the growing presence of women in defense and corporate roles.

