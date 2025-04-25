Tensions Escalate at LoC as Pakistan's Actions Ridiculed
Defence Expert Shiwalee Deshpande criticizes Pakistan's aggressive actions at the Line of Control, highlighting a fractured nation resorting to lies and cowardice. In response to Pakistan's provocations, India remains firm, with Defense officials indicating no casualties. Amidst rising tensions, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi is set to assess the security situation.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, Defense Expert Shiwalee Deshpande ridiculed Pakistan following reports of its army initiating fire along the Line of Control (LoC), labeling the nation as "shattered" and deceitful.
In an interview with ANI, Deshpande explained Pakistan's reaction post-Pahalgam attack, highlighting its fear-driven strategies, including violations of past agreements.
Pakistan's recent actions, coinciding with India's halt of the Indus water treaty, signal escalating tensions. The Indian Army reported no casualties following Pakistan's provocations as leaders assess regional security. Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi will oversee countermeasures in Jammu and Kashmir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Army's Initiative: 'Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures'
Fortifying NH-44: Indian Army's Tactical Edge Against Terrorism
Empowering Karnah: Indian Army's Role in Transforming a Border Town
Intensified Manhunt: Indian Army and Police Collaborate in Poonch Operation
Illuminating Simari: Indian Army's Electrifying Initiative in J&K