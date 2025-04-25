On Friday, Defense Expert Shiwalee Deshpande ridiculed Pakistan following reports of its army initiating fire along the Line of Control (LoC), labeling the nation as "shattered" and deceitful.

In an interview with ANI, Deshpande explained Pakistan's reaction post-Pahalgam attack, highlighting its fear-driven strategies, including violations of past agreements.

Pakistan's recent actions, coinciding with India's halt of the Indus water treaty, signal escalating tensions. The Indian Army reported no casualties following Pakistan's provocations as leaders assess regional security. Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi will oversee countermeasures in Jammu and Kashmir.

