NBA Legend Jason Kidd Joins Everton's Ownership Group

NBA icon Jason Kidd expands his influence to soccer by joining the ownership group of English Premier League club Everton. Known for his winning mentality and leadership, Kidd looks forward to contributing to the club's future as it moves to a new stadium and strengthens its financial base.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-04-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 10:30 IST
NBA great Jason Kidd has made a significant plunge into the soccer domain by joining the ownership group of Premier League's Everton. Kidd, a Hall of Famer and the Dallas Mavericks' head coach, expressed his honor in aligning with Roundhouse Capital Holdings, which is affiliated with the Friedkin Group overseeing Everton.

With aspirations to elevate the club's future, Kidd brings his extensive experience and championship pedigree to an Everton team that has struggled to secure a major trophy since 1995. Kidd's accolades include an NBA Championship with the Mavericks in 2011 and two Olympic gold medals with Team USA.

The ownership expansion is set to bolster Everton's ambitions with a new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock on the horizon. Kidd joins a list of American sports figures investing in English soccer, including Tom Brady and LeBron James, highlighting a growing transatlantic interest in the sport.

