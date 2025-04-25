Axis Bank's Profit Plunge: Strategic Shift Amid Tough Times
Axis Bank shares dropped nearly 5% after reporting a decline in March quarter profits. Pressured by a 64% rise in loan loss provisions and a steep fall in trading income, profits slightly dipped from Rs 7,130 crore to Rs 7,117 crore. The bank focuses on profitability over growth.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, Axis Bank shares plummeted nearly 5% following the release of its March quarter profit report, which showed a slight decline. The third-largest private lender faced a profit fall from Rs 7,130 crore in the year-ago period to Rs 7,117 crore.
The stock recorded a 4.58% drop to Rs 1,151.95 on the BSE and a 4.55% dip to Rs 1,152.10 on the NSE. This made Axis Bank the biggest laggard among BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty companies during morning trade.
A 64% increase in loan loss provisions, totaling Rs 1,369 crore, along with an 83% drop in trading income to Rs 173 crore, largely contributed to this decline. CEO Amitabh Chaudhry stated the bank is prioritizing profitability over growth amid a challenging environment in FY25.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Afreximbank Reports Financial Performance, Surging Profitability and Regional Reach in 2024
Pristyn Care's Breakthrough: Achieving Profitability in Record Time
Pristyn Care Defies Odds as First South Delhi Hospital Hits Profitability Milestone
Tesla Grapples with Profitability Amid Political Controversies
India Inc's Profitability to Soar Amid Flat Revenue Growth, Says Report