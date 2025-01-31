Economic Survey 2024-25: Laying the Groundwork for India's Fiscal Future

On Friday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha, marking a significant precursor to the Union Budget scheduled for Saturday.

The Economic Survey serves as an annual review of India's economic health, detailing short-to-medium-term prospects and crafting a narrative for future budgetary considerations.

Originally part of the budget documents when introduced in 1950-51, the Economic Survey has stood independently since the 1960s, offering critical insights by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance.

