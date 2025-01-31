Left Menu

Economic Survey 2024-25: Laying the Groundwork for India's Fiscal Future

The Economic Survey 2024-25 was presented in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This annual document reviews the economy's current state and short-to-medium-term prospects, preparing the ground for the Union Budget. It was first part of the budget documents in 1950-51 but became a separate entity in the 1960s.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 13:09 IST
Economic Survey 2024-25: Laying the Groundwork for India's Fiscal Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha, marking a significant precursor to the Union Budget scheduled for Saturday.

The Economic Survey serves as an annual review of India's economic health, detailing short-to-medium-term prospects and crafting a narrative for future budgetary considerations.

Originally part of the budget documents when introduced in 1950-51, the Economic Survey has stood independently since the 1960s, offering critical insights by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025