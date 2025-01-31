Economic Survey 2024-25: Laying the Groundwork for India's Fiscal Future
The Economic Survey 2024-25 was presented in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This annual document reviews the economy's current state and short-to-medium-term prospects, preparing the ground for the Union Budget. It was first part of the budget documents in 1950-51 but became a separate entity in the 1960s.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 13:09 IST
- Country:
- India
On Friday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha, marking a significant precursor to the Union Budget scheduled for Saturday.
The Economic Survey serves as an annual review of India's economic health, detailing short-to-medium-term prospects and crafting a narrative for future budgetary considerations.
Originally part of the budget documents when introduced in 1950-51, the Economic Survey has stood independently since the 1960s, offering critical insights by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Approves 1 Million Tonne Sugar Export for 2024-25 Season
Govt allows export of 1 million tonne sugar in ongoing 2024-25 season: Food Minister Pralhad Joshi.
India Eases Sugar Export Restrictions for 2024-25 Season
Economic Survey 2024-25: Insights Ahead of Union Budget
Europa League 2024-25: The Final Countdown