South African Fashion Takes Center Stage at SONA 2025 with Proudly SA’s ‘Local Fashion Police’

The State of the Nation Address (SONA) 2025 is set to be more than just a platform for President Cyril Ramaphosa to outline the government's vision for the year ahead—it will also be a showcase of South African fashion excellence.

This year, Proudly South African, the country’s official “buy local” advocacy organisation, is seizing the moment by partnering with SONA to elevate the Retail–Clothing, Textile, Footwear, and Leather (R-CTFL) industry. The initiative aims to support local designers, highlight homegrown craftsmanship, and emphasize the importance of local procurement in boosting the economy.

As dignitaries and invited guests step onto the SONA 2025 red carpet, many will don stunning locally designed outfits, reinforcing the message that supporting South African fashion is a key driver of economic transformation.

Local Fashion Police Take Over the Red Carpet

One of the standout highlights of this year’s event is the Local Fashion Police activation, an initiative designed to celebrate local fashion and hold public figures accountable for their fashion choices.

Prominent South African designers and industry experts will be on hand to critique and applaud those who showcase local fashion, while also encouraging more investment in homegrown talent.

The Local Fashion Police panel includes:

Sello Medupe of Scalo

Palesa Mokubung of Mantsho

Otsile Sefolo of Otiz Seflo

Leonie Wagner, fashion writer

Thami Dish, red-carpet MC

They will not only highlight the best-dressed guests in proudly South African designs, but also remind those who overlooked local talent about the impact of their choices.

“SONA once again represents a pivotal opportunity to highlight the role of the local R-CTFL sector in economic reformation,” said Proudly South African CEO, Eustace Mashimbye.

“As the country works towards revitalising the economy, it is essential to showcase the innovation and creativity within our borders. Supporting local businesses, particularly in sectors like fashion, can drive job creation and foster sustainable growth.”

The Economic Impact of Local Fashion

The South African fashion industry is a multi-billion-rand sector that provides thousands of jobs across the value chain, from textile production to garment manufacturing and retail.

With the economy still recovering from unemployment and slow growth, buying local is a critical intervention that can create more jobs, uplift communities, and strengthen industries.

According to Proudly South African, choosing locally made products fuels economic growth. Every purchase made from a South African designer or business contributes to:

Job creation and skills development

Strengthening local industries and reducing reliance on imports

Sustaining livelihoods and boosting entrepreneurship

Preserving South Africa’s rich cultural identity in fashion

“It all starts with one single purchase from a local business, which then becomes a habit that transforms into a lifestyle,” said Proudly SA.

“This ‘local is lekker’ mindset sustains livelihoods, bolsters the economy, and decreases financial pressures on families and communities.”

Beyond Policy: SONA as a Catalyst for Action

SONA 2025, scheduled for Thursday, 6 February, is one of the most significant moments in the country’s calendar. It provides a blueprint for government strategies to tackle key challenges such as:

Poverty and inequality

Unemployment and economic growth

Energy security and infrastructure development

President Cyril Ramaphosa will use his address to highlight last year’s achievements and outline new interventions for the year ahead.

While much of SONA is focused on policy, the event is also an opportunity to mobilize action, particularly in sectors like fashion, manufacturing, and entrepreneurship.

National Broadcast & Social Media Engagement

The Local Fashion Police activation will be broadcast live on Parliament TV and Proudly South African’s social media platforms, offering the nation an opportunity to engage, celebrate, and support local businesses.

Through interactive discussions, social media commentary, and real-time coverage, South Africans can join the conversation, celebrate homegrown talent, and reaffirm their commitment to buying local.

Final Word: Supporting Local, Building the Future

SONA 2025 is more than just a political event—it is a national stage for South Africa’s industries and talents. With the spotlight shining on local fashion, Proudly South African hopes to ignite a movement towards economic empowerment and self-sufficiency.

The message is clear: Supporting South African designers isn’t just about looking good—it’s about building a thriving economy, creating jobs, and fostering a culture of homegrown excellence.