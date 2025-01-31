Left Menu

Supreme Court Denies Religious Event at Demolished Gujarat Shrine

The Supreme Court has rejected a plea for conducting a religious procession at a recently demolished site in Gujarat. Authorities stated that the land, belonging to the government, had unauthorized religious structures removed. The case revolves around disputes on land use and historical claims.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking permission for a religious procession at a location of a demolished Dargah in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district. Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih reviewed Gujarat authorities' assertions that the land was government property and housed unauthorized constructions.

The Solicitor General, representing the Gujarat authorities, confirmed the demolition of unauthorized constructions, including temples, on government land. He emphasized that no religious activities, irrespective of faith, were permitted on the encroached lands.

The counsel for the petitioner argued the annual Urs festival had long been celebrated at the site of the Dargah, a structure reportedly dating back to 1299 AD, before its demolition. The bench queried the current existence of any structure. The Solicitor General highlighted the site's government status and uniform application of demolition policies for all religious sites.

In connection with the case, the apex court is considering several petitions, including a contempt petition against Gujarat authorities, which allege unauthorized demolition of residential and religious structures in the Gir Somnath district without prior approval. These actions stem from a Gujarat High Court decision refusing to halt demolitions of Muslim sites.

A demolition drive was executed on September 28, 2024, aimed at clearing encroachments on public land near Gujarat's Somnath temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

