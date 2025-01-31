Political Showdown: Congress Criticizes Kejriwal Amidst Delhi Election Heat

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate, on Friday, voiced a bold prediction that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal will lose his seat in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Her comments come after Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit challenged Kejriwal to address questions in a public forum at Jantar Mantar.

Shrinate asserted, "Kejriwal himself is going to lose his seat...AAP is also going to lose the elections. You were in power for 10 years...but you have nothing to talk about, even today you keep cribbing...what did you do, that is what we want to know...he has become so upset because he knows that he will lose the election, this is the fear of defeat... and even a child of this country knows that BJP and Congress can never get unite".

Accompanying Shrinate, Congress leader Pawan Khera criticized Kejriwal, stating, "Today I am here to listen to Arvind Kejriwal and Sandeep Dikshit...let's see how much guts he has. The whole of Delhi kept believing in him for the last 10 years and he broke that trust. This one last time he is getting to a stage where he can answer the questions." As Kejriwal failed to appear at the scheduled time, Dikshit remarked, "Let's wait, there is time, we had called him (Arvind Kejriwal) around 2 pm...we also took some time because of the traffic jam, let's wait for 10-15 minutes more."

Earlier, taking a jab at Kejriwal, Dikshit claimed that Kejriwal's statements were absurd, suggesting an engineer shouldn't make such claims. As tensions rise with the February 5 assembly polls approaching, the Congress accused Kejriwal of deception. Dikshit contended, "He (Arvind Kejriwal) said that I have done so much work; I have just said that whatever you say, say it with a record. Today, at 3 pm, it will be clear that either Congress or AAP is speaking the truth... Both BJP and AAP are distributing cash to get votes; I want to ask them if they are in politics or the market?"

Sandeep Dikshit is contending with Kejriwal and BJP's Parvesh Verma for the New Delhi constituency on February 5. The Delhi elections promise to be fiercely contested, with Delhi voting in a single phase on February 5, and counting set for February 8. In past elections, Congress struggled to secure seats, while AAP achieved a landslide in 2020, winning 62 out of 70 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)