Left Menu

Sebi's 'Pay Right' Initiative: Securing Digital Payments in Stock Market

Sebi proposes a new mechanism using UPI to ensure secure payments in the securities market. The initiative suggests unique UPI IDs for registered market intermediaries to verify transactions. It aims to prevent fraud and boost investor confidence by distinguishing legitimate entities from unregistered ones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 20:39 IST
Sebi's 'Pay Right' Initiative: Securing Digital Payments in Stock Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has unveiled a promising proposal aimed at fortifying digital payments in the securities market by leveraging the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system. This move seeks to streamline and secure transactions using a unique UPI address for each registered market intermediary.

Introducing a UPI payment cap of Rs 5 lakh per day for capital market transactions, the proposal marks a significant raise from the current limit of Rs 2 lakh. Sebi has opened the floor for public comments on the potential implementation until February 21.

This initiative, labeled as 'Pay Right,' strives to combat digital fraud by offering investors a clear verification process before authorizing payments. The fusion of technology and trust is anticipated to reassure investors navigating the digital investment landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025