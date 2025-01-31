Sebi's 'Pay Right' Initiative: Securing Digital Payments in Stock Market

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has unveiled a promising proposal aimed at fortifying digital payments in the securities market by leveraging the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system. This move seeks to streamline and secure transactions using a unique UPI address for each registered market intermediary.

Introducing a UPI payment cap of Rs 5 lakh per day for capital market transactions, the proposal marks a significant raise from the current limit of Rs 2 lakh. Sebi has opened the floor for public comments on the potential implementation until February 21.

This initiative, labeled as 'Pay Right,' strives to combat digital fraud by offering investors a clear verification process before authorizing payments. The fusion of technology and trust is anticipated to reassure investors navigating the digital investment landscape.

