Global Markets Rattle and Rally: A Roller Coaster Week

Global markets closed a volatile week on a positive note, driven by Apple's earnings and steady U.S. inflation data. Potential tariffs from the Trump administration posed risks, while investor sentiment improved with optimistic earnings from major tech firms. Currency and bond markets faced mixed reactions amid concerns about inflationary policies.

Updated: 31-01-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 22:45 IST
Global stock markets ended a turbulent week on a high note, buoyed by encouraging earnings from Apple and a stable U.S. inflation reading. However, uncertainty loomed as traders anticipated U.S. President Donald Trump's impending decision on imposing 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6%, maintaining a steady weekly performance, while the Nasdaq climbed 1.2% despite earlier tech concerns sparked by rising interest in Chinese AI model DeepSeek. Investor confidence saw a boost from positive earnings announcements from Meta, Tesla, and Apple.

Currency and bond markets displayed mixed movements as the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso reacted to potential policy shifts. Inflation data showed a 0.3% rise in the PCE price index, aligning with predictions. Disinflationary trends persisted, as per insights from Lazard's macroeconomic strategist, despite speculative fears induced by tariff threats.

