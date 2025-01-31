Indian Army and Tableaux Triumph: Republic Day 2025 Highlights

The Indian Army Chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, honored the Indian Army's contingents and bands on Friday for their exceptional performances during the Republic Day 2025 celebrations and the Beating Retreat Ceremony. In a formal statement, the Indian Army announced that the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles claimed the Best Marching Contingent award, while the Jat Regiment was named runner-up.

The Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre took home the Best Military Band award, with the 14 Gorkha Training Centre as runner-up. The Madras Regimental Centre won the Best Pipe Band, with the Sikh Regimental Centre finishing second. In a speech to the troops, General Dwivedi commended all participants for their efforts and encouraged them to continue striving for excellence, according to the statement.

Judgment panels were formed to evaluate the Marching Contingents from the services and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), along with auxiliary forces and various state and union territory tableaux, ministries, and central government departments. An online poll on the MyGov portal, held January 26-28, 2025, invited citizens to vote for their favorite tableau and Marching Contingents in the 'Popular Choice Category.'

Uttar Pradesh's tableau, showcasing 'Mahakumbh 2025 - Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas,' won first prize at the 76th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path on January 26. In the Popular Choice Category, Gujarat claimed the best Tableaux award with its display 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas.' Uttar Pradesh's tableau secured second place, while Uttarakhand's 'Cultural Heritage and Adventure Sports' tableau garnered third place.

The best tableau from Central Ministries/Departments was awarded to the Ministry of Women and Child Development for its entry highlighting the 'Multifaceted journey of women and children nurtured under the Ministry's comprehensive schemes.' (ANI)

