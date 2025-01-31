Royal Bank of Canada Exits Net-Zero Banking Alliance

The Royal Bank of Canada has officially announced its decision to withdraw from the Net-Zero Banking Alliance. The bank communicated this development through a spokesperson, marking a significant move within the banking sector.

Established to align financial institutions globally in achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, the alliance's objectives will no longer be part of RBC's agenda.

The implications of this exit are yet to unfold, however, it signals a potential shift in the bank's sustainability strategy. Insights into broader repercussions on the financial industry remain anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)