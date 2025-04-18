Justin Thomas Ties Course Record in Stunning Performance at RBC Heritage

Justin Thomas showcased his golfing prowess with a remarkable round at Harbour Town, tying the course record at the RBC Heritage. With 11 birdies, Thomas achieved a 10-under 61, positioning himself at the top of the leaderboard.

Among the highlights was an 8-iron shot landing closely to the pin, though a missed birdie putt was one of the few chances he failed to capitalize on during a day of near-perfect conditions. The lack of wind and warm sunshine made for an ideal golf setting as players unwound post-Masters.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler, fresh from his Masters performance, also enjoyed a successful round but acknowledged the inherent difficulty of golf. As the tournament progresses, players like Russell Henley and Wyndham Clark are poised to challenge Thomas' impressive start.

(With inputs from agencies.)