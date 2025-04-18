Left Menu

Justin Thomas Ties Course Record in Stunning Performance at RBC Heritage

Justin Thomas delivered an exceptional performance at the RBC Heritage, shooting a 10-under 61 with 11 birdies to tie the course record. Despite missing a few opportunities, his strong form indicates a promising return to peak performance. The event saw competitive rounds from several top players including Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hiltonheadisland | Updated: 18-04-2025 09:32 IST
Justin Thomas showcased his golfing prowess with a remarkable round at Harbour Town, tying the course record at the RBC Heritage. With 11 birdies, Thomas achieved a 10-under 61, positioning himself at the top of the leaderboard.

Among the highlights was an 8-iron shot landing closely to the pin, though a missed birdie putt was one of the few chances he failed to capitalize on during a day of near-perfect conditions. The lack of wind and warm sunshine made for an ideal golf setting as players unwound post-Masters.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler, fresh from his Masters performance, also enjoyed a successful round but acknowledged the inherent difficulty of golf. As the tournament progresses, players like Russell Henley and Wyndham Clark are poised to challenge Thomas' impressive start.

