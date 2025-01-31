Left Menu

Athawale Demands Accountability in Ambedkar Statue Vandalism

Ramdas Athawale criticized the AAP government after the BR Ambedkar statue vandalism, demanding Punjab's CM's resignation for moral responsibility. Athawale emphasized strict legal action and accountability for the disrespect shown towards Ambedkar's statue, highlighting government negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 23:42 IST
Athawale Demands Accountability in Ambedkar Statue Vandalism
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ramdas Athawale, the National President of the Republican Party of India and the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, issued a sharp critique of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. During a press conference in Amritsar, Athawale described the recent desecration of BR Ambedkar's statue as a significant failure of Punjab's administration. He demanded that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann assume moral responsibility and consider stepping down immediately.

Athawale stressed that the vandalism should face stringent legal consequences as per constitutional provisions. He criticized the local administration for allowing stairs to be positioned near Ambedkar's statue on Republic Day, labeling it a grievous oversight that warrants legal redress.

On January 29, Athawale visited Amritsar's Heritage Street to honor Ambedkar and assess the vandalism incident. He convened with Amritsar's Police Commissioner, District Officer, and Municipal Commissioner to ensure thorough accountability for the disrespect shown to the revered statesman, BR Ambedkar, placing the blame squarely on Punjab's AAP government for its lapses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

