Athawale Demands Accountability in Ambedkar Statue Vandalism

Ramdas Athawale, the National President of the Republican Party of India and the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, issued a sharp critique of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. During a press conference in Amritsar, Athawale described the recent desecration of BR Ambedkar's statue as a significant failure of Punjab's administration. He demanded that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann assume moral responsibility and consider stepping down immediately.

Athawale stressed that the vandalism should face stringent legal consequences as per constitutional provisions. He criticized the local administration for allowing stairs to be positioned near Ambedkar's statue on Republic Day, labeling it a grievous oversight that warrants legal redress.

On January 29, Athawale visited Amritsar's Heritage Street to honor Ambedkar and assess the vandalism incident. He convened with Amritsar's Police Commissioner, District Officer, and Municipal Commissioner to ensure thorough accountability for the disrespect shown to the revered statesman, BR Ambedkar, placing the blame squarely on Punjab's AAP government for its lapses.

(With inputs from agencies.)