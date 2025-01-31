Suicide Attempt Follows ED Raids on Madhya Pradesh Firm

A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on multiple locations linked to a private firm in Madhya Pradesh, the company's director, Payal Modi, attempted suicide by ingesting poison at her Bhopal residence. She is currently hospitalized and receiving treatment, with her health reported as stable, according to doctors on Friday morning.

Kisan Modi, Payal's husband and the firm's Managing Director, accused relatives of Union Minister Chirag Paswan of abusing their power to harass his family and company. He alleges they lodged baseless FIRs leading to the ED raids. The suicide note left by Payal, detailing such pressures, has been handed over to the police.

The police have yet to record Payal's statement, and a formal investigation will commence post statement. The MD maintains that former company director, Chandra Prakash Pandey, related to Paswan, is misusing influence to threaten his business. Despite complaints to police regarding threats and extortion attempts, Kisan Modi claims no action has been taken yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)