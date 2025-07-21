Bhopal Police Officer in Critical Condition After Suspected Suicide Attempt
Rupesh Dubey, in-charge of Nishatpura police station in Bhopal, allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison. He was hospitalized in critical condition. The incident, which is under investigation, occurred at his rented home. The motive behind his actions remains unclear, said officials.
In an alarming incident, Rupesh Dubey, the officer in charge of the Nishatpura police station in Bhopal, has been hospitalized after allegedly attempting to end his life by consuming a poisonous substance.
The incident occurred on Sunday night at his rented residence. According to Malkit Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Zone-4, Dubey's wife, residing in the Kolar area, urgently brought him to a private hospital with assistance from police staff.
The officer's condition is reported as critical, and the motive behind this drastic step is still under investigation. Authorities remain tight-lipped as they continue probing the disturbing incident, seeking to confirm the reasons that led Dubey to this extreme act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
