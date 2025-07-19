Blow Up Conspiracy: Chirag Paswan Alleges Assault Amid Bihar's Political Turmoil
Union minister Chirag Paswan made sensational claims of a plot to assassinate him during a rally in Bihar. In his remarks, he criticized his political opponents and reflected on the challenges he faced after his party was split by his uncle, Pashupati Kumar Paras.
- Country:
- India
In a startling revelation, Chirag Paswan, Union minister and leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), claimed there is a conspiracy to assassinate him with a bomb. He pointed fingers at political rivals attempting to undermine his influence in Bihar.
Addressing a rally in Munger district, Paswan accused his estranged uncle, Pashupati Kumar Paras, and Lalu Prasad's RJD—without naming them directly—of trying to destabilize him due to his "Bihar First, Bihari First" slogan, which challenges caste politics.
The conflict stems from a previous party split that left Paswan politically isolated until he aligned with the BJP. Despite these adversities, Paswan remains defiant, likening himself to a "tiger's cub," resilient against intimidation.
ALSO READ
AIMIM should stay away from elections in Bihar: RJD leader Manoj Jha
Muslim vote is already fragmenting: Chirag Paswan slams RJD
Lalu Prasad Yadav Backs Son Tejashwi for RJD Leadership Ahead of Elections
Lalu Prasad Re-elected: RJD's Ongoing Legacy and Forthcoming Bihar Elections
Lalu Prasad's Legacy and Future: A Family Affair at RJD's Helm