Left Menu

Blow Up Conspiracy: Chirag Paswan Alleges Assault Amid Bihar's Political Turmoil

Union minister Chirag Paswan made sensational claims of a plot to assassinate him during a rally in Bihar. In his remarks, he criticized his political opponents and reflected on the challenges he faced after his party was split by his uncle, Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munger | Updated: 19-07-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 20:14 IST
Blow Up Conspiracy: Chirag Paswan Alleges Assault Amid Bihar's Political Turmoil
conspiracy
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation, Chirag Paswan, Union minister and leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), claimed there is a conspiracy to assassinate him with a bomb. He pointed fingers at political rivals attempting to undermine his influence in Bihar.

Addressing a rally in Munger district, Paswan accused his estranged uncle, Pashupati Kumar Paras, and Lalu Prasad's RJD—without naming them directly—of trying to destabilize him due to his "Bihar First, Bihari First" slogan, which challenges caste politics.

The conflict stems from a previous party split that left Paswan politically isolated until he aligned with the BJP. Despite these adversities, Paswan remains defiant, likening himself to a "tiger's cub," resilient against intimidation.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025