Blow Up Conspiracy: Chirag Paswan Alleges Assault Amid Bihar's Political Turmoil

In a startling revelation, Chirag Paswan, Union minister and leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), claimed there is a conspiracy to assassinate him with a bomb. He pointed fingers at political rivals attempting to undermine his influence in Bihar.

Addressing a rally in Munger district, Paswan accused his estranged uncle, Pashupati Kumar Paras, and Lalu Prasad's RJD—without naming them directly—of trying to destabilize him due to his "Bihar First, Bihari First" slogan, which challenges caste politics.

The conflict stems from a previous party split that left Paswan politically isolated until he aligned with the BJP. Despite these adversities, Paswan remains defiant, likening himself to a "tiger's cub," resilient against intimidation.