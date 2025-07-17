Left Menu

Chirag Paswan Criticizes Bihar's Law and Order Before Elections

Union Minister Chirag Paswan expressed grave concern over Bihar's law-and-order situation following a murder in Patna. He met BJP's J P Nadda to discuss the state's political landscape. With assembly elections approaching, Paswan, a critic of the current governance, seeks a larger role for his party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:39 IST
Chirag Paswan Criticizes Bihar's Law and Order Before Elections
Chirag Paswan
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan has raised serious concerns about Bihar's law-and-order status, especially after a convict was murdered inside a private hospital in Patna. Paswan met with BJP President J P Nadda to deliberate on the political climate as the state gears up for assembly elections.

Paswan took to social media, voicing that crime rates are alarmingly high, emboldening criminals while undermining the administration. The young minister urged for stringent measures to rectify the deteriorating security situation in the state, just as assembly polls loom.

The current administration, led by JD(U) President Nitish Kumar, finds itself under scrutiny. With the elections approaching in October-November, Paswan, critical of Nitish's governance, contends for a more significant role for his party within the ruling alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025