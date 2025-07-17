Chirag Paswan Criticizes Bihar's Law and Order Before Elections

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan has raised serious concerns about Bihar's law-and-order status, especially after a convict was murdered inside a private hospital in Patna. Paswan met with BJP President J P Nadda to deliberate on the political climate as the state gears up for assembly elections.

Paswan took to social media, voicing that crime rates are alarmingly high, emboldening criminals while undermining the administration. The young minister urged for stringent measures to rectify the deteriorating security situation in the state, just as assembly polls loom.

The current administration, led by JD(U) President Nitish Kumar, finds itself under scrutiny. With the elections approaching in October-November, Paswan, critical of Nitish's governance, contends for a more significant role for his party within the ruling alliance.

