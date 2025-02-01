CM Yogi Adityanath Addresses Public Concerns Amid Devotee Surge at Ayodhya

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hosted a 'Janata Darshan' in the Gorakhnath Temple, Gorakhpur. During this event, CM Yogi attentively listened to various public grievances and instructed pertinent officials to ensure prompt and effective solutions, assuring the public of fair treatment.

Regularly holding such programs since taking office, CM Yogi emphasizes a direct connection with the people. Meanwhile, an uptick in visitors has been observed in Ayodhya, attributed to the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Devotees first partake in the holy dip prior to visiting the revered Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

In response, government initiatives like 'Green Basera' night shelters have been widely commended for their organized structure, focusing on cleanliness, safety, and accessibility. One pilgrim highlighted the efficient services of government-run accommodations and praised the respectful demeanor of police and volunteers aiding in visitor comfort. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)