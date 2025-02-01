Left Menu

Budget 2025: A Promising Vision for India's Future

Chartered Accountant AK Sabat expressed high expectations for the Union Budget 2025, anticipating it to surpass the dream budgets of 1991 and 1997. With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to present her 8th budget, projections signal robust economic growth, and strategic plans are poised to bolster industrial development.

01-02-2025
Chartered Accountant AK Sabat. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

On the eve of the Union Budget 2025 presentation, Chartered Accountant AK Sabat conveyed a strong sense of anticipation, predicting the budget to exceed the highly regarded 1991 and 1997 budgets. Speaking to ANI, Sabat remarked, 'Today, Madam Sitharaman will present the budget, a dream for many. We hope it surpasses what were dream budgets in 1991 and 1997. In Modi 3.0, our dream is an extraordinary budget.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his spiritual preparation for the budget, having prayed to Maa Mahalakshmi for the welfare of the poor and middle class. This sentiment has heightened public anticipation. Sabat shared, 'The Prime Minister's prayer indicated the government's intent to address people's aspirations and expectations.' Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present her 8th consecutive budget in Lok Sabha at 11 am, outlining the government's fiscal policies, revenue strategies, expenditure plans, and pivotal reforms.

Preceding the budget, the Economic Survey projected India's economic growth to be between 6.3% and 6.8% for the fiscal year 2025-26. The survey, circulating a day before the budget, emphasizes the country's solid economic fundamentals, driven by a stable external account, fiscal consolidation, and private consumption. It further highlights government plans to foster long-term industrial growth by investing in R&D, supporting MSMEs, and boosting capital goods. Anticipated easing in food inflation during Q4 of FY25 and good Rabi production will aim to stabilize food prices, despite external risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

