Left Menu

Sitharaman's Eighth Budget: A Blueprint for Viksit Bharat

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, upheld tradition by meeting President Droupadi Murmu before presenting her eighth Budget in Lok Sabha. The Budget aims to pinpoint the government's strategies to bolster India's economy, ensuring it transitions into a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 amid demands for tax relief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 10:45 IST
Sitharaman's Eighth Budget: A Blueprint for Viksit Bharat
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with her team (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, adhering to established tradition, met with President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday before unveiling her historic eighth Budget in the Lok Sabha.

The meeting took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where President Murmu offered the finance minister 'dahi-chini' (curd-sugar), a customary gesture believed to bring good fortune, before she departed for Parliament.

In an official post, the President's office expressed its best wishes to Sitharaman and her team. Prior to the budget presentation, the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the fiscal plans for 2025-26, aiming to address economic growth concerns and lay a path for India to become 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025