Sitharaman's Eighth Budget: A Blueprint for Viksit Bharat

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, adhering to established tradition, met with President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday before unveiling her historic eighth Budget in the Lok Sabha.

The meeting took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where President Murmu offered the finance minister 'dahi-chini' (curd-sugar), a customary gesture believed to bring good fortune, before she departed for Parliament.

In an official post, the President's office expressed its best wishes to Sitharaman and her team. Prior to the budget presentation, the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the fiscal plans for 2025-26, aiming to address economic growth concerns and lay a path for India to become 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)