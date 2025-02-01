Sitharaman's Eighth Budget: A Blueprint for Viksit Bharat
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, upheld tradition by meeting President Droupadi Murmu before presenting her eighth Budget in Lok Sabha. The Budget aims to pinpoint the government's strategies to bolster India's economy, ensuring it transitions into a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 amid demands for tax relief.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, adhering to established tradition, met with President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday before unveiling her historic eighth Budget in the Lok Sabha.
The meeting took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where President Murmu offered the finance minister 'dahi-chini' (curd-sugar), a customary gesture believed to bring good fortune, before she departed for Parliament.
In an official post, the President's office expressed its best wishes to Sitharaman and her team. Prior to the budget presentation, the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the fiscal plans for 2025-26, aiming to address economic growth concerns and lay a path for India to become 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.
