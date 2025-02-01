Left Menu

Budget 2025: Bhopal's Hopes for Economic Relief

With the Union Budget 2025-26 set for presentation by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, residents of Bhopal express hopes for tax relief, fuel price reductions, and inflation control. Many hold high expectations from the central government, emphasizing the need for policies benefiting the common, middle, and lower-middle classes.

Image Credit: ANI
As Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to deliver the Union Budget 2025-26, anticipation is high in Bhopal. Residents are calling for tax relief, fuel price cuts, and inflation control, reflecting widespread economic concerns in the capital of Madhya Pradesh.

Sushma Tripathi, a local resident, emphasized the need for the budget to prioritize the general public. 'Taxes are quite high, and there should be upper limits on airfare, especially during festivals like Kumbh,' she told ANI.

Another Bhopal resident, Shailendra Kumar, expressed high hopes from the Modi government. Highlighting the plight of the middle and lower-middle classes, he urged for a budget that supports these segments and offers some tax relief amid rising inflation.

The Economic Survey forecasts India's growth between 6.3% and 6.8% for the coming financial year, adding to the optimism surrounding the budget announcement.

