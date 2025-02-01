Sitharaman's Budget Day Saree Honors Madhubani Art and Bihar Heritage

During the Union Budget presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made a cultural statement by wearing a saree adorned with Madhubani painting. The exquisite garment, gifted by celebrated Padma Shree awardee Dulari Devi, was praised by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha for honoring Bihar and the Mithila region through this significant gesture.

Sitharaman, known for her sartorial choices on Budget Day, showcased the cherished Madhubani art from Bihar. The artist Dulari Devi, from a fishermen community, has defied societal expectations, becoming an acclaimed figure in Indian traditional art. Her compelling journey symbolizes resilience and the power of art to transcend conventional boundaries.

Devi's art, influencing social narratives like child marriage and AIDS, exemplifies her commitment to societal change. Her 10,000 paintings and efforts with over 1,000 students ensure Madhubani art's thriving legacy. Sitharaman's choice also aligns with her tradition of showcasing India's diverse textile heritage, from silk sarees to regional crafts, on Budget Day.

