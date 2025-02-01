Empowering Entrepreneurs: Govt's Rs 2 Crore Loan Initiative
The government, led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, announced a Rs 2-crore term loan initiative for first-time women, SC, and ST entrepreneurs. The 2025-26 Union Budget also includes a manufacturing mission and measures to enhance productivity in labor-intensive sectors. A new institute for food technology and entrepreneurship will be established in Bihar.
The government's latest initiative to empower first-time women, SC, and ST entrepreneurs has unveiled a Rs 2-crore term loan plan. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman disclosed this during the Union Budget presentation for 2025-26.
Moreover, a manufacturing mission targeting SME and large industries will also be implemented, alongside efforts to bolster productivity in labor-intensive sectors, as highlighted by the Finance Minister.
In a bid to support entrepreneurship and food technology education, Sitharaman announced the establishment of a national institute in Bihar dedicated to these fields.
