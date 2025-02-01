Empowering Entrepreneurs: Govt's Rs 2 Crore Loan Initiative

The government's latest initiative to empower first-time women, SC, and ST entrepreneurs has unveiled a Rs 2-crore term loan plan. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman disclosed this during the Union Budget presentation for 2025-26.

Moreover, a manufacturing mission targeting SME and large industries will also be implemented, alongside efforts to bolster productivity in labor-intensive sectors, as highlighted by the Finance Minister.

In a bid to support entrepreneurship and food technology education, Sitharaman announced the establishment of a national institute in Bihar dedicated to these fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)