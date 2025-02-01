Left Menu

Empowering Entrepreneurs: Govt's Rs 2 Crore Loan Initiative

The government, led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, announced a Rs 2-crore term loan initiative for first-time women, SC, and ST entrepreneurs. The 2025-26 Union Budget also includes a manufacturing mission and measures to enhance productivity in labor-intensive sectors. A new institute for food technology and entrepreneurship will be established in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 11:44 IST
Empowering Entrepreneurs: Govt's Rs 2 Crore Loan Initiative
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PIB India/Youtube) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government's latest initiative to empower first-time women, SC, and ST entrepreneurs has unveiled a Rs 2-crore term loan plan. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman disclosed this during the Union Budget presentation for 2025-26.

Moreover, a manufacturing mission targeting SME and large industries will also be implemented, alongside efforts to bolster productivity in labor-intensive sectors, as highlighted by the Finance Minister.

In a bid to support entrepreneurship and food technology education, Sitharaman announced the establishment of a national institute in Bihar dedicated to these fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025