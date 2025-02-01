India Mourns Former Chief Election Commissioner Navin Chawla

The Election Commission of India has announced a period of mourning after the death of former Chief Election Commissioner Navin B. Chawla, who died at the age of 79. Chawla, the 16th Chief Election Commissioner, was recognized for his impactful tenure and initiatives.

In an official statement, the Election Commission expressed deep sorrow over Chawla's passing, highlighting his service as an exceptional officer of the 1969 Indian Administrative Services AGMUT cadre. He served as Election Commissioner from May 16, 2005, to April 20, 2009, and as Chief Election Commissioner from April 21, 2009, to July 29, 2010, following N. Gopalaswami's term.

Chawla's career was marked by significant reforms, including introducing a voting category for third-gender citizens and advocating for parity in the removal process of commissioners. His leadership left a lasting impact on India's electoral processes. In addition to his professional achievements, Chawla was also inspired by Mother Teresa, authoring a biography of her life and contributions.

