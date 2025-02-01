Left Menu

India Mourns Former Chief Election Commissioner Navin Chawla

The Election Commission of India mourned the loss of Navin Chawla, its former Chief Election Commissioner, who passed away at 79. Known for electoral reforms and his biography of Mother Teresa, Chawla's tenure included significant contributions to the electoral process and championing third-gender voter rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 13:13 IST
India Mourns Former Chief Election Commissioner Navin Chawla
16th Chief Election Commissioner of India Navin Chawla (Photo/ ECI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India has announced a period of mourning after the death of former Chief Election Commissioner Navin B. Chawla, who died at the age of 79. Chawla, the 16th Chief Election Commissioner, was recognized for his impactful tenure and initiatives.

In an official statement, the Election Commission expressed deep sorrow over Chawla's passing, highlighting his service as an exceptional officer of the 1969 Indian Administrative Services AGMUT cadre. He served as Election Commissioner from May 16, 2005, to April 20, 2009, and as Chief Election Commissioner from April 21, 2009, to July 29, 2010, following N. Gopalaswami's term.

Chawla's career was marked by significant reforms, including introducing a voting category for third-gender citizens and advocating for parity in the removal process of commissioners. His leadership left a lasting impact on India's electoral processes. In addition to his professional achievements, Chawla was also inspired by Mother Teresa, authoring a biography of her life and contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025