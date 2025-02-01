Major Tax Reforms and Investments in India's Historic Budget

In a landmark move, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a series of pivotal financial reforms in India's historic eighth consecutive budget. The new provisions promise tax relief for individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually, marking a significant shift in the taxation landscape.

Furthermore, the government intends to introduce a new Income Tax bill, aiming to elevate foreign direct investment in insurance to 100%. Sitharaman's measures demonstrate a concerted effort to invigorate the economy by stimulating investment and restructuring fiscal frameworks.

The fiscal deficit for FY25 is projected at 4.8% of GDP. This approach is designed to balance economic growth with fiscal prudence, reflecting a strategic vision for the country's financial future amidst a backdrop of global economic uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)