Major Tax Reforms and Investments in India's Historic Budget
India's Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, unveiled the eighth consecutive budget, offering significant tax relief to individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh. The government will revise the Income Tax bill, raise insurance FDI to 100%, and set a fiscal deficit target of 4.8% for FY25.
In a landmark move, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a series of pivotal financial reforms in India's historic eighth consecutive budget. The new provisions promise tax relief for individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually, marking a significant shift in the taxation landscape.
Furthermore, the government intends to introduce a new Income Tax bill, aiming to elevate foreign direct investment in insurance to 100%. Sitharaman's measures demonstrate a concerted effort to invigorate the economy by stimulating investment and restructuring fiscal frameworks.
The fiscal deficit for FY25 is projected at 4.8% of GDP. This approach is designed to balance economic growth with fiscal prudence, reflecting a strategic vision for the country's financial future amidst a backdrop of global economic uncertainty.
