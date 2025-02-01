Left Menu

Budget Projections: A Look at India's Fiscal Future

The latest budget projections reveal an 11% increase in gross tax receipts, forecasting Rs 42.70 lakh crore for the next fiscal year. Personal income tax is expected to grow significantly, while corporate tax lags behind. GST revenues are set to increase, alongside higher miscellaneous capital receipts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 14:00 IST
Budget Projections: A Look at India's Fiscal Future
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The recent budget announcement projects gross tax receipts at Rs 42.70 lakh crore for the upcoming fiscal year, marking an 11% growth from this year's revised estimates of Rs 38.44 lakh crore.

This growth is driven primarily by a substantial increase in personal income tax projections, expected to reach Rs 14.38 lakh crore, and a moderate rise in corporate tax collections, estimated at Rs 10.82 lakh crore for FY26.

Additionally, GST revenues are set to see an 11% boost, while capital receipts, including disinvestment, are anticipated to grow significantly, presenting a comprehensive picture of India's fiscal strategy moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025