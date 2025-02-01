Budget Projections: A Look at India's Fiscal Future
The latest budget projections reveal an 11% increase in gross tax receipts, forecasting Rs 42.70 lakh crore for the next fiscal year. Personal income tax is expected to grow significantly, while corporate tax lags behind. GST revenues are set to increase, alongside higher miscellaneous capital receipts.
The recent budget announcement projects gross tax receipts at Rs 42.70 lakh crore for the upcoming fiscal year, marking an 11% growth from this year's revised estimates of Rs 38.44 lakh crore.
This growth is driven primarily by a substantial increase in personal income tax projections, expected to reach Rs 14.38 lakh crore, and a moderate rise in corporate tax collections, estimated at Rs 10.82 lakh crore for FY26.
Additionally, GST revenues are set to see an 11% boost, while capital receipts, including disinvestment, are anticipated to grow significantly, presenting a comprehensive picture of India's fiscal strategy moving forward.
(With inputs from agencies.)
