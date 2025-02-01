Left Menu

Government Revises Borrowing Estimates Amid Tax Collection Boost

The government has adjusted its net borrowing estimate for the next fiscal year to Rs 11.54 lakh crore due to anticipated improvements in tax collection. However, gross market borrowings have been revised upward to Rs 14.82 lakh crore. Fiscal deficit for FY26 is estimated at 4.4% of GDP.

The government's revised borrowing estimate for the upcoming financial year stands at Rs 11.54 lakh crore on a net basis, reflective of expected gains in tax revenues.

Despite this, gross market borrowings have seen an upward revision, now pegged at Rs 14.82 lakh crore from the earlier Rs 14.01 lakh crore for the current fiscal year.

Speaking during the Budget announcements, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman indicated that the fiscal deficit for FY26 is forecasted at 4.4% of GDP, with an absolute figure set at Rs 15.68 lakh crore. The government plans to finance this deficit through net market borrowings and additional sources, including small savings.

