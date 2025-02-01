Left Menu

Tharoor Criticizes Budget: Urges Focus on Unemployment Amid Tax Cuts

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 15:19 IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique of the Union Budget announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor emphasized the absence of measures to address unemployment. Despite tax cuts receiving applause from the BJP benches, Tharoor underscored that such benefits require a stable income.

Tharoor argued in an interview with ANI that while tax reductions for the middle class are laudable, the government overlooked a crucial issue: job creation. "Where is the income going to come from?" he asked, stressing that tax relief is meaningless without employment opportunities.

The recent budget promises no income tax on earnings up to Rs 12 lakh, specifically aiding the middle class. However, Tharoor pointed out a 'catch'—exemptions are contingent on compliance with specific sections of the Income Tax Act. He criticized the BJP's election tactics, suggesting multiple elections may merely serve as a tool for gaining support through incentives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

