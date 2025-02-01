Government Boosts Power Sector Investments by 21% for 2025-26

The government has announced a significant increase in investments in the power sector, with nine state-owned firms set to receive nearly 21% more funding in the 2025-26 fiscal year, totaling Rs 86,138.48 crore. This move emphasizes the administration's commitment to bolstering energy infrastructure across the nation.

Among the prominent beneficiaries, NTPC's investment allocation will jump to Rs 26,000 crore, and Power Grid Corp's to Rs 25,000 crore, marking substantial increases over previous estimates. These enhancements spotlight the government's effort to strengthen the core energy sectors and drive economic growth through robust infrastructure.

Additional investments also target SJVN Ltd, NHPC, and other key players, although adjustments have been made for some firms, such as a reduced projection for Chenab Valley Power Projects Ltd. Overall, the Ministry of Power's budget for 2025-26 is set to increase, aligning with the strategic focus on sustaining energy sector expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)