Massive Reshuffle: Rajasthan Government Transfers Key Administrative Officers

In a sweeping administrative shake-up, the Rajasthan government's Personnel Department has orchestrated a substantial reshuffle, unveiling a transfer list that spans multiple key sectors, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Forest Service (IFS).

On Friday, IAS officer Ashutosh Pednekar of the 2002 batch was designated as the new Secretary to the Government in the Tribal Area Development Department, taking over from Bhanu Prakash of the 2003 batch, who will now serve as Secretary to the Higher Technical Education Department. Rajiv Kumar, from the 2004 cadre, has been appointed as the Divisional Commissioner of Bikaner, transitioning from his previous role as Secretary of Finance (Revenue) Department. Kumar Pal Gautama, from the 2009 cadre, is stepping in as the new Finance (Revenue) Department Secretary.

In the police services, IPS officer Kishan Sahay Meena is now Inspector General Of Police, Human Rights at police headquarters in Jaipur. Meanwhile, IPS Ranjita Shani assumes her new role as Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) in Jaipur, relocating from her previous position as Superintendent of Police in Dausa. IFS Vijay N, from the 2003 cadre, takes up dual responsibilities as Secretary of the Department of Environment and Climate Change and ex-officio member secretary of SEIAA in the state.

