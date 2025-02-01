Left Menu

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Hails 2025 Union Budget as Transformative

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde commended the Union Budget 2025, presented by Nirmala Sitharaman, emphasizing its capacity to bring prosperity to every household and its alignment with PM Modi's economic vision. He highlighted tax reliefs and MSME loan capacity expansion as key elements boosting the economy.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde lauded the Union Budget for 2025 unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as transformative for Indian households. Shinde, addressing reporters, termed it a 'people's budget,' expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and calling it a harbinger of prosperity for all.

Significant tax relief up to Rs 12 lakh will spur savings, boost investments, and propel India towards being an economic superpower, according to Shinde. Enhanced capacity for MSMEs to secure loans promises growth for small industries, creating jobs and strengthening industry nationwide, Shinde argued while dismissing opposition critiques.

In presenting the budget, Finance Minister Sitharaman outlined a strategy focusing on agriculture, MSMEs, investment, and exports. Key measures include a no-tax threshold on incomes up to Rs 12 lakh, markedly benefiting middle-class taxpayers. Changes in tax slabs aim to make the system more progressive, enhancing household financial health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

