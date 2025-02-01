Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Development Needs Overlooked in Union Budget: State Finance Minister Disappointed

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu criticized the Union Budget 2025-2026 presented by Nirmala Sitharaman, expressing disappointment over unmet development needs despite the state's significant contributions to national growth. He highlighted the state's dissatisfaction with the budget's lack of acknowledgment.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu expressed discontent regarding the Union Budget 2025-2026, calling it disappointing for not meeting the development needs of the state.

Thennarasu highlighted that Tamil Nadu, a leader in national economic growth, was not duly recognized in the budget, as per observations in the Economic Survey 2025.

In a social media post, he pointed out that states contributing less to the national economy have disproportionately benefited, leaving Tamil Nadu's needs unaddressed.

