Tamil Nadu's Development Needs Overlooked in Union Budget: State Finance Minister Disappointed

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu expressed discontent regarding the Union Budget 2025-2026, calling it disappointing for not meeting the development needs of the state.

Thennarasu highlighted that Tamil Nadu, a leader in national economic growth, was not duly recognized in the budget, as per observations in the Economic Survey 2025.

In a social media post, he pointed out that states contributing less to the national economy have disproportionately benefited, leaving Tamil Nadu's needs unaddressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)