Agri-tech and Seed Initiatives Shine in Union Budget 2025-26

Industry leaders have reacted positively to the Union Budget 2025-26, particularly appreciating its focus on technological integration and seed development within the agricultural sector. The budget's roadmap is centered on positioning agriculture as a primary driver of economic growth.

The initiatives aim to cut import dependencies and boost domestic production. Sanjeev Asthana, President of SEA, emphasized the need for increased annual allocation for the Oilseed Development Programme, suggesting at least Rs 5,000 crore. Similarly, FSII Chairman Ajai Rana called for restoring the 200 percent income tax deduction for R&D to stimulate private investment.

While the budget received praise for promoting climate-resilient crops and improving rural economies, experts underscore that its successful implementation is pivotal. Enhanced Kisan Credit Card limits and collaborative research initiatives are expected to foster self-reliance in key areas like oilseeds and pulses.

