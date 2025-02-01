Left Menu

Budget 2025: Relief for Patients and Luxury Seekers Alike

The Union Budget 2025-26 brings relief to patients by reducing customs duties on imported lifesaving drugs and medicines used for cancer and chronic diseases. Meanwhile, duties on luxury motorcycles and certain fabrics have been adjusted, affecting their prices. The budget impacts various sectors, balancing concessions and hikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 18:27 IST
The Union Budget 2025-26, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, offers significant relief for patients battling cancer and chronic diseases by reducing customs duties on imported lifesaving drugs and medicines. The move aims to make essential treatments more affordable.

Luxury seekers too are set to benefit as the budget slashes tariffs on imported motorcycles, particularly those with higher engine capacities, from 50 percent to as low as 10 percent in some cases. This adjustment is expected to lead to a decrease in the prices of premium bikes.

However, not all changes are cost-friendly. The budget increases basic customs duties on certain items, including interactive flat panel displays and knitted fabrics, which will result in higher prices for these goods. The budget reflects a balanced approach, offering both concessions and duty hikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

