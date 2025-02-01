Left Menu

India's Nuclear Leap: Amending Laws and Strengthening US Ties

India plans to amend its nuclear liability law and establish a nuclear energy mission ahead of Prime Minister Modi's visit to the US. This comes after the US lifted restrictions on Indian nuclear entities, paving the way for deeper India-US collaboration in civil nuclear energy and private sector involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 20:10 IST
India has announced measures to amend its nuclear liability law and inaugurate a nuclear energy mission, preceding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated visit to the United States.

The announcement follows the US lifting restrictions on three Indian nuclear entities, aiming to foster enhanced collaboration in civil nuclear energy between the two nations.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman detailed plans including amendments to crucial nuclear laws and a significant Rs 20,000 crore allocation to establish a 'Nuclear Energy Mission' during the Union budget presentation. The initiative is seen as vital for India's energy transition, targeting 100 GW nuclear capacity by 2047.

