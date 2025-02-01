Mixed Reactions Erupt Over India's Union Budget

The announcement of India's Union Budget ignited diverse responses from political figures across the country. Leaders from BJP-governed states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan hailed the budget's focus on self-reliance and development, citing it as a catalyst for a 'developed India.'

Conversely, opposition leaders expressed apprehensions, critiquing the budget for inadequate solutions to pressing issues such as unemployment and inflation. Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, for instance, remarked that the budget falls short in expanding the state's rail network vital for economic progress.

Key budget highlights include increasing the tax-free income threshold to Rs 12 lakh, supporting women and minority entrepreneurs with term loans, and enhancing agricultural loan limits. However, voices from the opposition, such as the Congress leader in Jammu and Kashmir, accused the government of political bias towards certain regions.

