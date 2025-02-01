IATA Unveils Methodology for Reporting Emissions Reductions from Sustainable Aviation Fuel

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has released its methodology for accounting and reporting the emissions reductions associated with the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) by airlines. This new framework is a key component in helping the aviation industry reach its ambitious target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The release of the IATA SAF accounting and reporting methodology addresses a critical need for transparent and consistent accounting of SAF’s contribution to aviation’s decarbonization efforts. By providing a standardized approach to measuring SAF emissions reductions, IATA ensures that the environmental benefits are accurately reported, regardless of where or how SAF is used by airlines.

This methodology marks an important milestone in the lead-up to the launch of the IATA SAF Registry in April 2025. The Registry is set to play a pivotal role in establishing a functioning global SAF market, providing airlines with the ability to claim SAF benefits against both regulatory and voluntary obligations.

Marie Owens Thomsen, IATA’s Senior Vice President for Sustainability and Chief Economist, emphasized the importance of the methodology, stating: “The IATA methodology will provide a consistent approach to accounting for the environmental benefits of SAF purchases, regardless of location. This is an essential part of the upcoming IATA SAF Registry, which will allow airlines to claim SAF benefits in a transparent and accountable manner. The global standard will also prevent double-counting and ensure confidence in the SAF market’s integrity.”

The key features of the new IATA methodology include:

Purchase-based emissions calculations: This method applies irrespective of the chain-of-custody and SAF uplift locations, aligning with the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA).

Optional emissions factors: Airlines can choose between tank-to-wake (TTW) or well-to-wake (WTW) emissions factors to meet various regulatory and voluntary requirements.

Consistent accounting approach: This will address both regulatory compliance and voluntary commitments for airlines, ensuring clear and uniform emissions reporting.

No pre-judgment of additionality: Airlines can account for SAF emissions reductions without needing to make pre-judgments about additionality, as long as there is no double-counting in the emissions reductions.

Guidance on per-passenger and per-shipment calculations: This ensures that SAF emissions reductions are reported at an individual level, improving the transparency of the data.

The methodology is built on core principles that include:

A level playing field: Ensuring fairness and consistency across the industry.

Prevention of double-counting: Safeguarding against redundant reporting of emissions reductions.

Integrity in environmental claims: Ensuring that airlines can trust the emissions reduction data they report.

Transparent and verifiable data: Fostering accountability through clear and accurate reporting.

Developed in collaboration with over 40 airline industry experts from across the globe, the methodology is feedstock-agnostic and technology-neutral, making it adaptable to a wide range of SAF production methods. It complements existing international frameworks, such as ICAO’s CORSIA, to reinforce consistency while avoiding duplicating efforts.

The launch of the IATA SAF Registry in April 2025 will help establish a transparent marketplace for SAF and support the airline industry in meeting its climate goals. By providing a clear, standardized approach for reporting emissions reductions, this methodology will play an essential role in ensuring that SAF’s potential as a key tool for decarbonization is fully realized. The Registry will also provide airlines with the tools they need to track and verify their SAF usage and emissions reductions.

The introduction of the IATA SAF accounting and reporting methodology is seen as a crucial step in the aviation industry’s broader sustainability efforts. As airlines around the world transition towards more sustainable fuel sources, this framework will provide the necessary structure to ensure their efforts contribute to meaningful emissions reductions, supporting global climate targets and enhancing the credibility of the SAF market.