India's Union Budget: A Catalyst for Economic Transformation

India's latest Union Budget has been hailed as a landmark moment by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, marking a crucial phase in the nation's ascension as a global economic force.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has outlined substantial income tax reductions for the middle class and unveiled forward-thinking reforms aimed at propelling India towards a $5 trillion GDP by 2026 and $6.5 trillion by 2030.

Scindia emphasized the Budget's role in driving sustainable growth across various sectors such as agriculture and technology, providing targeted support to women, youth, and farmers, and facilitating increased investments in infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)