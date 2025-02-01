Modi 3.0 Budget Spurs Economic Growth with Bold Reforms
The Modi 3.0 government's budget aims to boost economic growth and job creation in India, focusing on reforms to increase consumption and stimulate investment. It features tax cuts for individuals and emphasizes sectors like agriculture and MSMEs, amid global economic uncertainties.
The Modi 3.0 government's first full Budget outlines a strategic plan to accelerate economic growth and job creation in India, the world's fifth-largest economy. With significant reforms designed to spur consumption and investment, industry leaders have responded positively to these measures.
Key aspects of the Budget include cuts to personal income tax rates aimed at boosting the middle-class sentiment and encouraging private sector investments. Industry bodies have highlighted these steps as crucial amid uncertainties in the global economic landscape and the potential introduction of new tariff barriers.
The Union Budget 2025-26 is seen as a decisive template for growth, addressing sectors like agriculture, MSMEs, exports, and more. This comprehensive approach has been welcomed by corporate leaders, with praise for its inclusive and forward-thinking nature, as well as increased disposable income for consumers.
