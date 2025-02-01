Left Menu

Spike in Guillain-Barre Syndrome Cases Alarms Maharashtra Health Officials

The Maharashtra Health Department reports a troubling rise in Guillain-Barre Syndrome, with 149 suspected cases, including 124 confirmations and 5 deaths. Efforts are underway to determine the cause of the outbreak, as experts investigate potential links to bacterial infections and other factors. Government intervention intensifies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 22:06 IST
Spike in Guillain-Barre Syndrome Cases Alarms Maharashtra Health Officials
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Health Department has raised alarms as the number of suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases surges to 149, with 124 confirmed cases. A press release from the department on Saturday confirmed five suspected deaths, while 28 patients remain on ventilator support.

Breakdowns of the affected regions highlight 29 cases from Pune Municipal Corporation, 82 from newly incorporated villages in Pune, 17 from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, 13 from Pune Rural, and eight from other districts. Saturday alone saw three new suspected cases. The Public Health Department identified GBS as an autoimmune disorder, characterized by muscle weakness and potential paralysis.

The situation is under rigorous investigation by the Indian Council of Medical Research. Their preliminary findings have pointed to the presence of Campylobacter jejunum bacteria and norovirus in tested samples. In response, the Union Health Ministry has deployed a multi-disciplinary team to Pune, tasked with interventions and coordination with state authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

