Spike in Guillain-Barre Syndrome Cases Alarms Maharashtra Health Officials

The Maharashtra Health Department has raised alarms as the number of suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases surges to 149, with 124 confirmed cases. A press release from the department on Saturday confirmed five suspected deaths, while 28 patients remain on ventilator support.

Breakdowns of the affected regions highlight 29 cases from Pune Municipal Corporation, 82 from newly incorporated villages in Pune, 17 from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, 13 from Pune Rural, and eight from other districts. Saturday alone saw three new suspected cases. The Public Health Department identified GBS as an autoimmune disorder, characterized by muscle weakness and potential paralysis.

The situation is under rigorous investigation by the Indian Council of Medical Research. Their preliminary findings have pointed to the presence of Campylobacter jejunum bacteria and norovirus in tested samples. In response, the Union Health Ministry has deployed a multi-disciplinary team to Pune, tasked with interventions and coordination with state authorities.

