Apple Expands Its Footprint in India with New Store Opening

Apple has opened its sixth store in India at Sky City Mall, marking a significant expansion amidst increasing product adoption. The store boosts employment and uses renewable energy, reflecting the company's commitment to community and sustainability.

Updated: 26-02-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:40 IST
Apple, the consumer electronics powerhouse, unveiled its sixth store in India this Thursday within a suburban shopping mall. This expansion comes as the adoption of Apple products surges across the nation.

A large turnout was witnessed as the Cupertino-based company inaugurated its second outlet in Mumbai, adding to two in the National Capital Region, and one each in Bengaluru and Pune.

The new location, employing over 70 individuals, boasts a commitment to sustainability, operating entirely on renewable energy, and serves as a hub for creativity and community engagement.

